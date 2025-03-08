Aravindh wins Prague Masters

India’s dominance in chess continued unabated with Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram winning the first major title of his career after finishing ahead of established names including compatriot R Praggnanandhaa at the Prague Masters tournament here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Aravindh ended the tournament with six points after settling for a draw with Gurel Ediz of Turkey in the ninth and final round.

World No. 8 Praggnanandhaa finished tied second with five points after losing to Dutchman Anish Giri.

Tamil Nadu’s Aravindh ended on six points out of a possible nine after his three victories and six draws in the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa concluded his campaign on five points along with Giri and top seed Wei Yi of China.