Ilaiyaraaja returns to Chennai from London after symphony concert 

Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja returned to Chennai after successfully premiering his Western classical symphony ‘Valiant’ in London. He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu on behalf of the state government.

Speaking to reporters, Ilaiyaraaja expressed gratitude for the support he received and announced that his symphony will be performed in 13 more countries, including India. He emphasized the importance of experiencing live music, urging fans not to download the symphony as its 80-instrument orchestration is best felt in person.

He also reflected on the overwhelming love from fans, acknowledging that while some regard him as a musical deity, he sees himself as a simple artist. Ilaiyaraaja encouraged young talents to pursue excellence and bring pride to India.