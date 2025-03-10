A bold gamble that paid off

India’s victory in the Champions Trophy was special not just for the trophy itself but for how they achieved it—without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to an injury sustained during the Australian tour. Despite this setback, Team India adapted swiftly, experimented with their squad, and emerged victorious through bold tactical decisions.

Spin Gamble Pays Off

After the first match, India opted for a four-spinner strategy, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. The inclusion of Chakravarthy was a calculated risk that proved to be a masterstroke, as he delivered crucial breakthroughs in every match he played, including a stunning five-wicket haul.

Axar’s Promotion, Iyer’s Consistency

Another bold move was promoting Axar Patel up the batting order, ahead of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Jadeja. He responded positively, playing crucial knocks when it mattered. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer flourished at No. 4, providing stability and anchoring key chases.

Kohli, Rohit & Batting Resurgence

Virat Kohli’s return to top form was a defining factor in India’s campaign. He scored heavily, including a brilliant century against Pakistan, and played a match-winning knock against Australia. Skipper Rohit Sharma saved his best for the final, producing a stunning innings to seal the victory.

A Well-Deserved Triumph

India’s success in the Champions Trophy was a testament to their adaptability and bold decision-making. Their ability to take calculated risks and execute them to perfection ensured they lifted the coveted trophy, proving once again why they remain a dominant force in world cricket.