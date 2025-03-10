Gold prices rise by Rs 80 per sovereign in Chennai

The price of gold saw an increase of ₹80 per sovereign on Monday, bringing the cost to ₹64,400 per sovereign and ₹8,050 per gram.

Gold prices have been fluctuating throughout March. On March 8 (Saturday), a sovereign was priced at ₹64,320. Two days earlier, on March 6 (Thursday) morning, the rate had dropped to ₹64,160, marking a ₹360 decline from the previous day. However, by the end of the same day, prices rebounded to ₹64,480, reflecting a ₹320 increase.

Last month, gold crossed the ₹63,000 mark on February 5, reaching ₹63,240 per sovereign. It later touched ₹64,000 before dipping to ₹63,520 on February 12.