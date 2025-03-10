Parliament: DMK attacks Centre over NEP

The opposition walked out of Parliament – over the delimitation issue – as the budget session’s second half began this morning, in which more spats over issues like ‘Hindi imposition’, Waqf amendments, and the United States’ tariffs are expected.

Earlier DMK MPs raised the issue of NEP implementation in TN. The DMK attacked the government over the implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu. The MPs walked into the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the attack.

“They are uncivilised, undemocratic people and not committed to the Tamil Nadu students. They are ruining their future. They are dishonest to the people of Tamil Nadu,” Pradhan added.

The two Houses of the Parliament reconvened on today as the second part of the Budget session began. According to the list of business for the Lok Sabha, various Bills and standing committee reports will be presented.

The first part of Parliament’s Budget session this year drew to a close on February 13.