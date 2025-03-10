Vijay is a sweetheart: Bobby Deol on his ‘Jana Nayagan’ co-star

Bollywood star Bobby Deol on Saturday said South cinema star Thalapathy Vijay, his co-actor in the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan”, is a simple and down-to-earth person.

Deol is working on H Vinoth’s upcoming movie, which is widely believed to be Vijay’s last film before he quits cinema to become a full-time politician.

“Thalapathy Vijay is a sweetheart. Very simple, down to earth,” Deol told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

The “Animal” star, who has also starred in Tamil title “Kanguva” and Telugu movie “Daaku Maharaaj”, said while doing film in a different industry only language changes, but style of working remains the same.

“I like doing characters that are out of my comfort zone, challenging,” he added.