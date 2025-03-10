Bharath returns as Inspector Kaalidas in ‘Kaalidas 2’

Actor Bharath is set to reprise his role as Inspector Kaalidas in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Kaalidas 2’, directed by Sri Senthil. The film, carrying the tagline “Crime and Punishment,” recently unveiled its first-look poster, signaling that post-production is in full swing. Actor Bharath is set to reprise his role as Inspector Kaalidas in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Kaalidas 2’, directed by Sri Senthil. The film, carrying the tagline “Crime and Punishment,” recently unveiled its first-look poster, signaling that post-production is in full swing.

Although the title suggests a sequel to the 2019 film ‘Kaalidas’, director Sri Senthil clarifies that the new film follows an entirely fresh storyline. “Inspector Kaalidas returns, but he is handling a completely new case. Instead of creating another police officer from scratch, I thought, why not bring back Kaalidas?” he explains.

Unlike its predecessor, which delved into the Blue Whale Challenge and the protagonist’s personal struggles, ‘Kaalidas 2’ takes a different approach, shifting towards a procedural crime thriller. “This film doesn’t follow the classic whodunit format but focuses more on investigation techniques. It also unfolds through two parallel storylines, with actor Ajay Karthi playing a negative-shaded role,” adds Senthil.

Compared to the first film, ‘Kaalidas 2’ is being made on a larger scale with more action, intensity, and an extensive cast. The director hints at an elevated cinematic experience, making the film a gripping watch for crime thriller enthusiasts.

The film also marks the return of actress Sangita to Tamil cinema after a long hiatus. Last seen in Tamil in 1999’s ‘Jayam’, Sangita is best known for her roles in ‘Poove Unakkaga’ (1996) and ‘Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala’ (1998). After recently making a comeback in Malayalam cinema with ‘Chaaver’ (2023) and the whodunit ‘Anand Sreebala’, she is now set to make her mark in Tamil once again.

Explaining her casting, Sri Senthil says, “We were looking for a 90s heroine for a key role. That’s when we found out that Sangita ma’am had resumed acting. She’s a fan of ‘Kaalidas’ and really liked this film’s story.”