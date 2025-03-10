Vaibhav and Sunil’s ‘Perusu’ trailer unveiled

The trailer for ‘Perusu’, starring Vaibhav and Sunil, was released on Saturday, offering a glimpse into this unique comedy-drama. Directed by Ilango Ram, the film is produced by Kartik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Baweja Studios. The trailer for ‘Perusu’, starring Vaibhav and Sunil, was released on Saturday, offering a glimpse into this unique comedy-drama. Directed by Ilango Ram, the film is produced by Kartik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Baweja Studios.

The trailer introduces audiences to the film’s intriguing plot—two brothers dealing with the sudden demise of their father. However, their grief takes an unexpected turn when they face an awkward and bizarre situation—their father’s body exhibits an unusual post-mortem occurrence. As they scramble to handle the embarrassing predicament before the funeral, the story unfolds with humor and chaos.

‘Perusu’ is based on Ilango Ram’s Sinhalese film, ‘Tentigo’, which received critical acclaim, including a Special Jury Award at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film blends dark humor and family drama, making it an unconventional yet engaging watch.

The film features a talented ensemble, including Redin Kingsley, Niharika NM, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, and Chandini Tamilarasan. The technical team comprises composer Arun Raj, cinematographer Sathya Thilakam, and editor Sooriya Kumaraguru.

‘Perusu’ is set to hit the big screen on March 14, coinciding with the release of other films like ‘Sweetheart’ and ‘Varunan’. With its quirky premise and talented cast, the film promises to be a refreshing addition to Tamil cinema.