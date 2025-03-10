CMDA plans Rs 10 cr renovation for Chetpet Eco Park

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed a ₹10 crore renovation project for Eco Park in Chetpet, a popular recreational hub in the city. The revamp aims to enhance visitor experience with new water sports facilities, musical fountains, bird-view decks, rock climbing zones, an aquarium, an amphitheater, and upgraded fishing spots. Additionally, walkways and toilets will be modernized. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed a ₹10 crore renovation project for Eco Park in Chetpet, a popular recreational hub in the city. The revamp aims to enhance visitor experience with new water sports facilities, musical fountains, bird-view decks, rock climbing zones, an aquarium, an amphitheater, and upgraded fishing spots. Additionally, walkways and toilets will be modernized.

Focus on Green Spaces and Climate Mitigation

The CMDA’s primary goal is to refurbish urban green spaces to reduce pollution and combat the urban heat island effect, where built-up areas trap excessive heat due to human activities.

Chetpet Eco Park: A City Landmark

Originally rejuvenated by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department in 2017, the 16-acre Chetpet Eco Park has faced neglect in recent years due to sewage pollution and overgrown vegetation. Known for its boating facilities, the park remains a popular attraction, drawing 20,000 visitors monthly and welcoming around 500 walkers daily.

With these planned upgrades, Chetpet Eco Park is set to become an even more vibrant and eco-friendly destination for Chennai residents.