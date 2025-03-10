Beach – Egmore fourth line to be inaugurated soon

On March 9, the newly laid broad gauge electrified track underwent trial runs and statutory inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) A.M. Chowdhary. The inspection included a trolley check in the morning and a high-speed trial at 90 kmph using an electric locomotive in the afternoon.

Following the CRS’s recommendations, any required rectifications will be made before final clearance is issued. Unless critical issues are found, the much-awaited fourth line will be operational by early April, marking a significant step toward easing rail traffic in Chennai.