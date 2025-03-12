Burning train

For decades, Baloch separatist groups have voiced grievances over political marginalization, economic exploitation, and military crackdowns. The BLA’s demand for the release of Baloch political prisoners signals not just an act of rebellion but a desperate plea for recognition. The Pakistani government’s response—deploying additional security forces and engaging in prolonged gun battles—may have temporarily neutralized the immediate threat, but it does little to address the root causes fueling this conflict.

The international community must take note of the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. Military suppression alone cannot resolve the crisis; Pakistan must engage in meaningful dialogue with Baloch leaders, address economic disparities, and ensure political inclusion. Failure to do so will only intensify insurgent attacks, further destabilizing an already volatile region.