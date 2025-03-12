Pant’s advice to budding cricketers

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant feels the lure of the IPL is understandable but budding cricketers should always focus on playing for the country as “everything else” follows thereafter.

Pant, who was part of India’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad but did not get a game, made his international debut back in 2017.

“Since childhood, I had only one dream—to play for India. I never even thought about playing in the IPL. I think today, people are more focused on the IPL. Of course, it’s a great platform, but I believe that if your goal is to play for your country, everything else—including the IPL—will eventually fall into place,” Pant said.

“When I take that chance and overreach, I need to do something to maintain balance. At times, it may look like I’m throwing the bat, but in reality, I’m just trying to make the most of that delivery. If my bat slips, if it’s not in my hand, or even if it hits my head—my only focus at that moment is finding the boundary.”

Pant said being a gymnast in his younger days has also helped him as a cricketer.

“I used to do gymnastics as a kid. My gymnastics coach always told me that it would come in handy in life.

“Basu Sir, our Indian team trainer, once told me in 2018-19, ‘Thank you to your gymnastics coach because what he taught you in childhood is still benefiting you today.’ I kept practicing hand springs, and it has played a huge role in my fitness for sure,” he said.