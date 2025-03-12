Over 1 lakh maternal deaths due to bleeding and high BP: reveals WHO

In 2020, there were an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths in total—equivalent to one death every two minutes.

A study published in The Lancet Global Health has found that haemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal mortality, responsible for 27% (approximately 80,000) of deaths, primarily occurring during or after childbirth. Additionally, preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders contribute to a significant number of maternal deaths, accounting for 16% (around 50,000) of fatalities.

Preeclampsia is a severe condition marked by high blood pressure, which can cause life-threatening complications, including haemorrhage, strokes, organ failure, and seizures, if not treated promptly or left untreated.

“Understanding why pregnant women and mothers are dying is critical for tackling the world’s lingering maternal mortality crisis and ensuring women have the best possible chances of surviving childbirth,” said Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.