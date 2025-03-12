Hyundai Motor plans big

Hyundai Motor currently operates a hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in China. If built, the domestic facility will be the carmaker’s second such plant globally.

The company will begin the plant’s construction within the year at its mainstay car manufacturing plant in Ulsan, about 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the union website, reports Yonhap news agency.

“To push ahead with the plan, there should be consultations between the company and the union,” a company spokesperson said, without elaborating.