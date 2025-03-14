Mercedes not considering Verstappen for 2026

Mercedes, which has a new driver line-up this year that sees rookie prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli join George Russell, is hoping to emerge from its recent lean spell in F1 that has seen it score just five wins from the last three seasons, four of which came in 2024.

But while Verstappen was reportedly on Mercedes’ shopping list last year as a top-gun replacement for its then-outgoing star Lewis Hamilton, Silver Arrows’ team boss Wolff says extending Russell’s contract beyond 2025 is the priority.

I think we’ve said it pretty clearly last year, and (Verstappen) said the same, we need to concentrate on our driver line-up, we need to do (the best with) that we have,” Wolff said Thursday in Melbourne.

“I don’t flirt outside if I’m in a good relationship, and that is true for this year, too. So, at the moment that is not on any, let’s say, radar and I don’t plan to shift my concentration away from these guys and make sure that George has a contract (extension) pretty soon and we agree on the final things.”

Russell, a long-time Mercedes protege who joined the works team in 2022 fresh from three years at Williams, is keen to stay in silver.

“We’ve had such a long-term relationship, and there’s so much trust,” Russell said. “We are focused on getting Mercedes back on top and trying to win races, and championships, and to be honest in this sport, the performance speaks.”

Hamilton, who’d been powered by Mercedes for his entire F1 career from 2007 to 2024, made a shock switch to Ferrari starting this year, following negotiations with Mercedes in 2023 that saw him offered a shorter tenure to future proof the operation.

Hamilton signed the one-plus-one (option year) deal in August 2023, but made a swift u-turn in January last year to join the Prancing Horse from 2025.