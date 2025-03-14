TN Budget 2025-26: New city to be developed near Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly today (March 14) at 10:00 AM. Addressing the assembly, he highlighted Tamil Nadu’s position as India’s second-largest economy and assured that the government would continue to steer the state forward despite challenges.

Major Budget Announcements

One of the key highlights of the budget was the announcement of a new city near Chennai, which will be developed with world-class infrastructure and amenities. This move aims to ease the pressure on Chennai’s urban landscape and promote economic growth in the region.

To promote Tamil language and literature, the government has allocated ₹10 crore for translating 500 literary works into English. Additionally, ₹2 crore has been set aside for digitizing ancient palm leaf manuscripts. The Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation will receive ₹120 lakh to improve its resources.

Recognizing the need to showcase Tamil culture globally, the government has proposed hosting Tamil book fairs in major cities like Delhi and Kolkata, where a significant Tamil population resides. The initiative has been allotted ₹2 crore in the first phase. Furthermore, a Museum of Languages will be established in Madurai, emphasizing Tamil’s linguistic heritage.

A landmark initiative in the budget is the translation of Thirukkural into 193 languages, making it accessible to a global audience. Additionally, an annual World Tamil Olympiad will be organized to encourage Tamil linguistic and literary skills.

Boost to Archaeological Research

The government has allocated ₹7 crore for archaeological research, reaffirming its commitment to preserving Tamil Nadu’s historical legacy. Excavations will be conducted at eight sites, including:

Keeladi (Sivagangai), Telunganur (Salem), Vellalur (Coimbatore),

Adichanallur (Kallakurichi),

Manikkollai (Cuddalore),

Karivalamvanthanallur (Tenkasi),

Pattanamaruthur (Thoothukudi) and

Nagapattinam.

These excavations aim to uncover Tamil Nadu’s rich past and provide deeper insights into its ancient civilization.

Election Year Budget

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, this budget marks the last full-fledged budget by the DMK government before the polls. Next year, the government will present only an interim budget ahead of the elections, while a full budget will be introduced once a new government takes office.