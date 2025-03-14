South Africa-EU summit centres on boosting trade

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet with Ramaphosa at his Cape Town office in the first EU-South Africa summit since 2018.

The focus of the 27-nation bloc will switch to its biggest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa after the European Union (EU) announced retaliatory tariffs against Washington in response to US President Donald Trump’s new duties on steel and aluminium.

The summit in South Africa will “explore new avenues for economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as address any challenges and trade irritants,” the European Council said.

South Africa has been singled out for sanctions by the Trump administration over some domestic and foreign policies that the US leader has cast as anti-American.

Trump issued an executive order last month cutting all US funding to South Africa, accusing it of a human rights violation against a white minority group in the country, and of supporting some “bad actors” in the world like the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran.

Von der Leyen’s visit will also likely re-emphasize the EU’s support for South Africa’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations this year, another area where the US has criticised South Africa while boycotting some early G20 meetings.