TN Budget: Major Allocations for Education, Urban Development, and Technology

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹8,494 crore for higher education and ₹25,000 crore for urban development in xd the 2025-26 state budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The budget focuses on improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology in the state.

Sector-wise Budget Allocations

Higher Education – ₹8,494 crore, School Education – ₹46,767 crore, Urban Development – ₹25,000 crore, Youth Welfare & Sports – ₹572 crore, Labour Welfare & Skill Development – ₹1,975 crore and H ealth & Public Welfare – ₹21,906 crore

Key Announcements in the Budget

Welfare Schemes: The Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will now be extended to transgender individuals.

Infrastructure: A flyover will be constructed between Velachery Main Road and Guru Nanak College at a cost of ₹310 crore.

Waste-to-Energy Plant: A waste-to-electricity plant will be set up in Tambaram to manage waste efficiently.

Hostels for Women: 10 ‘Thozhi’ hostels will be built across the state at a cost of ₹77 crore.

School Upgrades:

880 high-tech laboratories will be upgraded at a cost of ₹56 crore.

2,676 classrooms in government schools will be modernized with an investment of ₹65 crore.

Elderly Care: Anbusolai centers will be established to provide better care for senior citizens.

Midday Meal Expansion: The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will be extended to urban areas with a budget of ₹600 crore.

Teacher Recruitment: New teachers will be appointed through the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board.

Higher Education & Research:

₹200 crore allocated for research development in government universities.

Anna University will be transformed into Asia’s top university with a ₹500 crore investment.

New drone-related diploma courses will be introduced.

₹300 crore will be spent on improving all government colleges in the state.

Eight new government arts colleges will be established.

₹2,500 crore will be given as education loans to 1 lakh students in 2025-26.

Healthcare:

The Kanchipuram Cancer Center will be upgraded with a ₹120 crore investment.

Technology & Industry Development:

Semiconductor technology parks will be set up to boost the electronics industry.

A TIDEL IT park will be built in Hosur at a cost of ₹400 crore.