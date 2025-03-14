Mur Mur celebrates success

To celebrate this overwhelming response, the Mur Mur team organized a gratitude event in Chennai, attended by the film’s cast and crew.

At the event, Production Designer Hasini praised director Hemnath for executing the entire shoot single-handedly, without an assistant director. She highlighted the film’s unique challenges, including extensive filming in forests and the actors’ dedication, as they had to remain hidden for long hours in certain scenes.

Producer Prabhakaran of SPK Pictures expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil audience and media for their support. He described director Hemnath as a hardworking visionary who overcame several obstacles to make the film a success. He also acknowledged distributor Kugan for expanding the film’s reach and credited the technical crew—cinematographer Jason, sound designer Kevin, and editor Rohit—for their crucial contributions.

Distributor Kugan spoke about the tough competition in Tamil cinema, where only 4-6% of films succeed at the box office. He emphasized the need for strong marketing strategies to ensure wider reach. He pointed out that Mur Mur managed to stand out despite competing with numerous weekly releases, both in theaters and on OTT platforms.

The success of Mur Mur highlights the power of media in supporting new filmmakers and independent projects. The team expressed their gratitude to the press and the audience for turning the film into a blockbuster.