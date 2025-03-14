Siddharth’s character Arjun in Test released by R Ashwin

A special promo featuring Siddharth’s character, Arjun, from the upcoming Netflix film Test was unveiled online by former Indian cricketer R Ashwin. According to a press release, Arjun is a cricketer whose journey is shaped by ambition and sacrifice as he carries the immense pressure of representing his nation and fulfilling his family’s hopes. A special promo featuring Siddharth’s character, Arjun, from the upcoming Netflix film Test was unveiled online by former Indian cricketer R Ashwin. According to a press release, Arjun is a cricketer whose journey is shaped by ambition and sacrifice as he carries the immense pressure of representing his nation and fulfilling his family’s hopes.

Sharing his thoughts on the role, Siddharth said, “Arjun’s story is one of passion and sacrifice. He’s not just playing for himself; he’s playing for the country, carrying the weight of expectations, the love for the game, and the battle between his dreams and reality. Test is more than just a sports film; it’s about the choices that define us. I can’t wait for audiences to step into his world and witness it on Netflix.”

Test is directed and written by Sashikanth and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and Sashikanth under the YNOT Studios banner. Along with Siddharth, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, Nayanthara, and Nasser.

The highly anticipated sports drama is set to premiere on Netflix in multiple languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—on April 4. With its powerful storytelling and stellar performances, Test promises to be more than just a cricket film, delving into the sacrifices and emotional battles of an athlete striving for greatness.