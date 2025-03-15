Putin thanks PM Modi, Trump 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “noble mission” to end the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin made these remarks on Thursday while making his first public remarks on Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal.

Putin confirmed on Thursday that Russia is ready to discuss a ceasefire but that the terms of such an arrangement should be clarified.

Putin has said as far back as July 2024 that Moscow is not interested in short-term pauses but is ready to engage on addressing the causes of the conflict, RT News reported.

Washington and Ukraine both endorsed a 30-day temporary truce following a meeting between their respective delegations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.