Sanju Samson all praise for Dravid

Dravid was the RR skipper when an 18-year-old Samson made his IPL debut in 2013, before transitioning as team mentor for the next two seasons. After being in the national set-up, including coaching India to 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win, Dravid is back in RR as their head coach when IPL 2025 starts from March 22.

“It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials. He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal.”

Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back.”

“I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting,” said Samson on JioHotstar.

RR, the inaugural edition winners, will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. Asked about what one can expect from Dravid’s second stint with RR, Samson remarked, “I’ve always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He’s a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of.