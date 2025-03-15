‘TN govt committed to agri development’

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, while presenting the agriculture budget in the state assembly on Saturday, emphasized the government’s commitment to agricultural development. The budget has allocated ₹510 crore to support farmers’ equipment needs and promote scientific advancements in farming.

Expansion of Cultivated Land and Equipment Support

The minister announced that the cultivated area in Tamil Nadu has increased to 151 lakh acres, reflecting the government’s efforts to boost agricultural production. To support farmers, the government has provided agricultural equipment to 55,000 farmers at subsidized prices, with an expenditure of ₹510 crore.

Encouraging Young Entrepreneurs in Agriculture

In a bid to attract more youth to agriculture, the government has introduced an incentive scheme where young entrepreneurs venturing into agriculture-related businesses will receive ₹1 lakh each. This initiative aims to promote innovation and modernization in farming practices.

Technological Growth and Increased Crop Production

The budget highlights the importance of scientific advancements in agriculture. The area under biennial cultivation has increased to 33.6 lakh acres, and in the past four years, Tamil Nadu has produced 349.38 lakh metric tons of food grains. These figures showcase the state’s focus on increasing food production through improved techniques.

1,000 New Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam Centres

A major announcement in the budget is the establishment of 1,000 Chief Minister’s Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam Centres across the state. These centers will be managed by agricultural graduates and will serve as support hubs for farmers, providing expert advice and technical assistance.

Financial Support for Marginalized Farmers

The government has allocated ₹61.12 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Tribal farmers over the past three years. This allocation aims to uplift marginalized farmers and provide them with better opportunities for growth.

Power and Irrigation Facilities for Farmers

To improve irrigation facilities, the government has provided 1.81 lakh pump sets and 1.86 lakh agricultural power connections in the last financial year. Additionally, extensive desilting efforts in the delta districts have increased the total irrigated area to 96 lakh acres, ensuring better water availability for crops.

Incentives for Sugarcane Farmers and Crop Insurance Support

The budget includes a special incentive of ₹215 per metric ton for sugarcane farmers. Furthermore, 20 lakh farmers affected by horticultural crop damage have received compensation, ensuring financial relief. Crop insurance schemes have also benefitted 30 lakh farmers, providing them with security against losses.

Government’s Commitment to Farmers’ Welfare

Minister MRK Panneerselvam reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting farmers, stating, “If the farmers are protected, they will protect the people.” The budget is designed to enhance agricultural sustainability, ensure access to modern equipment, and support farmers through financial aid and welfare schemes.