India’s economic indicators strong

India’s economic indicators for February reflect a moderation in inflation, improved industrial output and strong corporate earnings, according to the latest SBI Ecowrap report.

While inflation trends remain favourable in the short term, imported inflation risks and rupee depreciation pose challenges going forward.

“The RBI’s expected rate cuts could further bolster growth, providing a positive environment for capex expansion and industrial performance. The evolving economic landscape suggests a cautious but optimistic outlook for the coming months,” said the report published by the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department.

India’s CPI inflation fell to a 7-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025 due to a substantial decline in food and beverage prices. Food and Beverages inflation eased by 185 basis points (on-month) to 3.84 per cent, mainly due to a sharp decline in vegetable prices.