Power sector staffs to stage nationwide strike on June 26 

Power sector employees and engineers across India will go on a nationwide strike on June 26, 2025, in protest against the privatisation of state-run electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs). The decision was reaffirmed at the Southern Region Meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), held here.
In the meeting, PN Chowdhury, Convener of NCCOEEE, who presented a detailed note on the current challenges facing the electricity sector, warned about the renewed push for privatisation, citing examples from Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the imminent threat in Puducherry. He emphasised that a Group of Ministers has been formed to fast-track the privatisation agenda, with a focus on prepaid smart metering by private companies.