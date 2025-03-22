Tesla vandals could serve 20 years in Jail: Trump

Some have even posted stickers on their Tesla vehicles that read, “I bought it before Elon went nuts.”

Trump has been a vocal supporter of Elon Musk and Tesla, even going so far as to promote the company and encourage investment in its stock. Tesla has seen a 50 per cent dip in the stock market since last year. Trump even purchased a new vehicle from the brand and said he would show the same support to any other American company or corporation.

However, Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to overhaul the federal government has sparked controversy, and many have questioned potential conflicts of interest.