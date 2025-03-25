Canada: Mark Carney set to kick off election campaign

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Conservative opponent will kick off their election campaigns on Sunday against the backdrop of a trade war and annexation threats from US President Donald Trump.

Carney will trigger a five-week election campaign, ahead of a April 28 vote, when he visits at midday Governor-General Mary Simon — who holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada’s head of state, King Charles III — to request the Parliament be dissolved, an official familiar with the matter said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war. Trump has repeatedly said that Canada should become the 51st US state and he acknowledged Friday that he has upended Canadian politics.