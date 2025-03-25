Miami Open: Djokovic enters last 16

Novak Djokovic set one record on Sunday at the 2025 Miami Open presented by Itau. Could there be more to come?

The Serbian defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) to book his fourth-round spot at Hard Rock Stadium. It was Djokovic’s 411th match win at Masters 1000 events, moving him clear of his great rival Rafael Nadal for the most in series history (since 1990). He also remained on course for a record seventh title at the hard-court event in Florida with his triumph against lucky loser Carabelli.

“I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken,” said Djokovic. “There’s always something on the line, pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments.”