Punjab Kings all set for Gujarat Titans encounter

Skipper Shreyas Iyer will lean on his captaincy credentials as he looks to turn around the fortunes of perennial underperformers Punjab Kings in this IPL, opening the season with a clash against Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.

Iyer enjoyed huge success leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, four years after guiding Delhi Capitals to the 2020 IPL final, and now faces the challenge of ending Punjab’s 18-year-long wait for their maiden IPL title.

The Punjab team reached the semifinals in 2018 and made it to the final once in 2014, but despite numerous squad changes and leadership shifts, they have failed to break into the top 5 in the last four editions, even after rebranding to Punjab Kings from Kings XI Punjab.