Rachin Ravindra credits spin depth for CSK’s win over MI

Chennai Super Kings hero Rachin Ravindra credited the team’s spinners, led by the “world-class” Ravichandran Ashwin, for their comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians, saying the depth in spin gives them the right balance, covering any off-days from individual bowlers.
While Ashwin delivered a tidy 1/31, it was Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad who stole the limelight with a brilliant 4 for 18, helping restrict MI to 155-9.
“Ash (Ashwin) is a world-class performer. I played a bit against him, he brings a lot of experience, he brings a lot of his cricket knowledge, the way he speaks about spin bowling, the tips he gives,” Ravindra said at the post-match press conference after CSK’s four-wicket win.
He reads the game, he is a great thinker of the game. It’s an honour to share the field with lot of these guys, greats of Indian game, guys I have grown up watching,” he said.
“We have got a good spin depth, the balance of the team is nice. If someone is not having a great day the sixth bowler comes in.”
Chasing 156, Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls and shared 67 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) to lay the foundation for the win on Sunday night.
“It’s always an honour to open for CSK, the history of it and you look back at the heroes like the Hussey’s, the Watson’s, the McCullum’s. These guys have done so well. So it’s great to be in this role but I will take game by game. It’s a long tournament so…,” Ravindra said.
CSK lost a few wickets in the middle to be reduced to 116/5 but Ravindra and Jadeja (17) then steadied the ship to take them to 152 for 6.
Lavishing praise on his skipper Gaikwad and Jadeja, Ravindra said: “Rutu is an amazing player, the way he showed his class out there, scoring and hitting beautiful shots he did. It was fractionally a tricky wicket but I think it was a good wicket in general.
“Mumbai bowled quite well. The dew wasn’t a factor but the way he played showed his skill and class and made my job a bit easier,” he said.