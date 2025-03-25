Rachin Ravindra credits spin depth for CSK’s win over MI

While Ashwin delivered a tidy 1/31, it was Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad who stole the limelight with a brilliant 4 for 18, helping restrict MI to 155-9.

“Ash (Ashwin) is a world-class performer. I played a bit against him, he brings a lot of experience, he brings a lot of his cricket knowledge, the way he speaks about spin bowling, the tips he gives,” Ravindra said at the post-match press conference after CSK’s four-wicket win.