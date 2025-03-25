State autonomy key to protecting Tamil: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed his government’s firm stance on the two-language policy, declaring that accepting Hindi in the state’s education system is non-negotiable. Speaking in the Assembly, he stated that state autonomy is crucial for preserving Tamil identity, and promised an important announcement on the matter soon.

The discussion on Tamil Nadu’s language policy was triggered by a special call-attention motion in the Assembly. Stalin pointed out that all parties, except the BJP, have stood by Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-language policy of Tamil and English.

Interestingly, his remarks came on the same day that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) traveled to Delhi, reportedly to meet national leaders. Stalin challenged the AIADMK to raise the issue of the three-language policy with BJP leadership if they are serious about their opposition to Hindi imposition.

Emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government will never accept Hindi in schools, Stalin declared, “Even if the Union Government offers ₹10,000 crore, we will not compromise on our language policy. We will safeguard Tamil at all costs.” He insisted that rejecting the three-language formula is not about money but about Tamil identity and self-respect.

Stalin asserted that Hindi imposition is not just a linguistic issue but an attempt to erode Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage. He warned that allowing a dominant language could lead to Tamil being sidelined, affecting future generations. His government, he said, is determined to break any obstacles that threaten Tamil language and culture.

Criticizing the centralized approach of the Union Government, Stalin stated that states should have greater autonomy to protect their linguistic and cultural rights. “We must ensure state autonomy to uphold Tamil rights and uplift the Tamil people. I will soon make an important announcement regarding this,” he declared, leaving a note of suspense about the next course of action.