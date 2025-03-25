EPS’ sudden trip to Delhi sparks political speculation

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has unexpectedly traveled to Delhi, raising questions about the purpose of his visit. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly session underway, his sudden trip has sparked widespread speculation in political circles.

With just a year left for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, discussions on alliances have intensified. While the DMK is expected to retain its existing coalition, uncertainty surrounds AIADMK’s next political move. Speculation about a potential reunion between AIADMK and the BJP has been gaining momentum, making EPS’s Delhi visit all the more significant.

Sources close to AIADMK suggest that EPS’s trip could be aimed at multiple objectives. One of the primary reasons could be to personally visit the party’s newly inaugurated Delhi office, which was constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore. The office was opened recently, but EPS attended the event virtually from Chennai. His physical presence at the party headquarters now signals a renewed focus on AIADMK’s national engagements.

Another important agenda could be discussions with senior political leaders in Delhi. With alliance talks heating up, EPS might be seeking clarity on AIADMK’s relationship with the BJP and exploring possible electoral strategies. Additionally, reports suggest he may be consulting legal experts on the AIADMK’s pending case with the Election Commission, which is crucial for the party’s future.

Apart from party matters, EPS is also expected to bring up key policy issues like the three-language policy and constituency delimitation in his discussions with national leaders. These issues could have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, making it essential for EPS to voice AIADMK’s stance.

Adding to the buzz, senior AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani is also scheduled to travel to Delhi today. Political analysts believe this could indicate that EPS’s visit is not just routine but part of a larger strategy. The possibility of AIADMK resuming its alliance with the BJP has been a major topic of discussion, and this visit could be an initial step towards formal talks.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently announced that he would personally submit a joint committee report on constituency delimitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Political observers speculate that EPS’s sudden Delhi visit might be a strategic move to meet BJP leaders first, ensuring AIADMK has a say before Stalin presents his case.