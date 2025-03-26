Fit-again Avesh Khan set to join LSG squad

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday.

While the exact date of his arrival in the LSG camp remains unclear, he is expected to be available for their next game – an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27.

The Knight Riders will also hope that Rinku Singh regains his hitting prowess down the order. It is crucial in converting a good total into something more intimidating in nature.

His recent T20 form is not that encouraging and in his last five international outings, Rinku has logged scores of 11, 9, 8, 30, 9 along with a 12 in the IPL opener.

Rinku and his top-order colleagues in KKR will hope that the Rajasthan bowlers would once again struggle to find their groove here.

The likes of Jofra Archer, who bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL against SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana were rudderless against the onslaught of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan. Archer had leaked 76 runs from his overs at the Uppal.