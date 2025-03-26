IPL: Shreyas Iyer helps Punjab defeat Gujarat 

Ahmedabad, Mar 26: Shreyas Iyer’s knock and Arshdeep Singh’s pace helped Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Chasing 244 to win, Gujarat Titans fought hard to make 232 for 5 but the target proved to be beyond their batters despite Sai Sudharsan making 74, Shubman Gill hitting a quick 33 and Jos Buttler scoring 54. Sherfane Rutherford also played a quick knock of 46 but his effort was not enough. Earlier in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer missed out on a maiden IPL century but his 97 not out off 42 balls (9 sixes, 5 fours) and Shashank Singh’s 44 not out off 16 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) helped Punjab Kings post 243 for 5. Ahmedabad, Mar 26: Shreyas Iyer’s knock and Arshdeep Singh’s pace helped Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Chasing 244 to win, Gujarat Titans fought hard to make 232 for 5 but the target proved to be beyond their batters despite Sai Sudharsan making 74, Shubman Gill hitting a quick 33 and Jos Buttler scoring 54. Sherfane Rutherford also played a quick knock of 46 but his effort was not enough. Earlier in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer missed out on a maiden IPL century but his 97 not out off 42 balls (9 sixes, 5 fours) and Shashank Singh’s 44 not out off 16 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) helped Punjab Kings post 243 for 5.

Shreyas Iyer, PoTM: Getting 97 not out in the opening game of the season for us is the icing on the cake. I got a four the first ball I faced and it got me going. That flick six off Rabada as well. 44 runs he (Shashank) scored off 16-17 balls was pretty crucial for the team. We set a benchmark that we had to go for it. With the dew coming things could change and thankfully he performed. (on Vyshak) He is a funny character. He has got traits in him where he comes in with the right attitude. He bowled the yorkers straightaway. Kept his calm and composure. Arshdeep played an important role in that (the wide yorker plan). He came in and said the ball is actually reversing a bit so the saliva on the ball is helping the bowlers a bit I guess. He got Sai and that changed the momentum for us and then he came in and said let’s start the wide yorkers earlier than trying it too late. Before the season started we left no stone unturned. In our meetings everyone chipped in with what we can execute on the field and it wasn’t just me talking. We look to carry forward the momentum into the other games as well.

Shubman Gill: I think we got our chances when we were bowling and batting. Too many runs were given away. We let ourselves down on the field as well. Those three overs in the middle when we scored 18 runs, that and the first three overs we didn’t score too many runs. That costed us the game. Many positives as well. Good start to the tournament I guess. (on Vyshak) Never easy for someone to come in as an Impact player and bowl those yorkers when you have been on the bench for 15 overs. Credit to them for bowling yorkers on the trot. I mean it is always a good batting wicket here to bat on. You might score 240-250, but you have to restrict the opposition as well.

Arshdeep Singh: The thought was simple and very clear – make them hit to the off-side, it is not easy to hit there, if they hit a good shot, clap, say well played and go again. (on Vyshak) Really happy for him, he is putting in the hard yards in the practice, was executing the yorkers really well in practice and the results showed in the game as well. If you want to miss, miss on the wider side and not on the stumps. Even if it slips, even if it’s a full-toss, it won’t be easy for them to hit as it’s very far from their reach. Credit goes to all the batters who went in and smashed from ball number one. That’s how it goes in this format nowadays. There is no par score, 240, 250, 260 – score as much as possible and then try and defend it.