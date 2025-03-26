DC skipper Axar was calm, fantastic: Starc

New Delhi, Mar 26: Australia and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded captain Axar Patel for his calmness following a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL opener in Visakhapatnam. New Delhi, Mar 26: Australia and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded captain Axar Patel for his calmness following a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL opener in Visakhapatnam.

Starc returned with the figures of 3-42 in his four-over spell to restrict LSG to 209-8 despite power-hitting flex by Mitchell Marsh (36-ball 72) and Nicholas Pooran (30-ball 70).

In reply, Delhi had a wobbly start and went on to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Ashutosh Sharma’s blitz proved crucial to take the side over the line with an unbeaten knock of 66 in 31 balls laced with five sixes and as many fours. He was also named the Player of the Match.