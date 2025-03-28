India’s exports set to cross $800 bn

Despite global uncertainties, India’s exports are set to surge, said Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Santosh Kumar Sarangi, adding that exporters should tread the path pragmatically and wisely to navigate the current global trade contours.

According to him, the current geo-political scenario presents a golden opportunity for India to propel exports and increase manufacturing competitiveness.

Sarangi said at an event that in the current year, India’s exports in goods and services will cross $800 billion this year, from $778 billion last year.

“While we see a temporary blip in exports (in the recent) months, in the longer run, our exporting communities have been giving us an impression that the number of order enquiries which they are receiving is fairly positive and that gives me the confidence that our exports will increase vis-a-vis our current levels,” Sarangi said at the ‘Sourcex India 2025’ event.