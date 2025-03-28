8 killed in two separate terror attacks in Pak

Islamabad, Mar 28: At least eight people were killed, 17 injured, and three abducted in two separate terror attacks by suspected insurgents in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province since Wednesday.

A bomb exploded near a police vehicle in the Barech Market area of Quetta on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 17 others.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden in a motorcycle, which detonated near a parked police vehicle.

He said the injured were rushed to the civil hospital, and the conditions of four of them were critical.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, insurgents shot and killed six people from Punjab after offloading them from a passenger bus in the Gwadar district.

They also abducted three passengers before disappearing into the mountains.

The attack occurred when armed men stopped a Karachi-bound passenger bus from Gwadar near the Kalmat area on the Ormara highway late on Wednesday, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hafeez Baloch.