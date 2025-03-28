8 killed in two separate terror attacks in Pak

Islamabad, Mar 28: At least eight people were killed, 17 injured, and three abducted in two separate terror attacks by suspected insurgents in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province since Wednesday.
A bomb exploded near a police vehicle in the Barech Market area of Quetta on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 17 others.
Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden in a motorcycle, which detonated near a parked police vehicle.
He said the injured were rushed to the civil hospital, and the conditions of four of them were critical.
Earlier, on Wednesday night, insurgents shot and killed six people from Punjab after offloading them from a passenger bus in the Gwadar district.
They also abducted three passengers before disappearing into the mountains.
The attack occurred when armed men stopped a Karachi-bound passenger bus from Gwadar near the Kalmat area on the Ormara highway late on Wednesday, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hafeez Baloch.
He said that five of the passengers were killed instantly while one survivor passed away later in the hospital Thursday morning, raising the death toll to six.
“Armed men killed six passengers after checking their ID cards and took away three others,” he said, adding that all victims belonged to the country’s Punjab province.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past, ethnic Baloch terrorist groups carried out such targeted attacks against the people of Punjab.
The militants also stopped three long-body trailers carrying urea from Gwadar port by setting up roadblocks and setting them on fire.
Security forces moved towards the area where militants had blocked highways, with operations to clear the roads underway.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of passengers.
The terrorists are the enemies of the country’s development and prosperity in Balochistan. They cannot see progress in Balochistan,” Zardari said.
Shehbaz ordered that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment and that an investigation be carried out to identify and punish the perpetrators. “We will never allow the anti-state designs of miscreants to succeed,” he said.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took to X to condemn the incident and said, “Offloading innocent passengers from a bus and murdering them based on their identity is a heinous and cowardly act.”
He pledged that the “war against hardcore terrorists would continue and they would be brought to justice by all means”.
Insurgents have stepped up their attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months, and it is not the first time that militants have stopped passenger buses and offloaded people from Punjab province and killed or kidnapped them.