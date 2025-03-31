12 terrorists killed in drone strikes by Pak forces

Twelve terrorists have been killed while nine civilians lost their lives when security forces conducted drone attacks on militant hideouts in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The “counter-terrorism operation” on Saturday morning targeted terrorists’ hideouts in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, a provincial government statement said.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Abbas told PTI they shifted seven men and two women to Mardan Medical Complex from a protest site on the Mardan-Swat Motorway on the instructions of the district deputy commissioner.

The spokesman said the bodies were beyond recognition and were badly mutilated.

Locals from the area claimed those killed were shepherds from Swat district.