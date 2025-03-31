Mumbai hope for turnaround against Kolkata 

Having made a start so typical of them in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will hope for a quick turnaround when they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground here on Monday.

Starting an IPL season with a string of losses isn’t new for Mumbai Indians who have lost two games so far to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The tournament’s perennial slow-starters are known for getting their act together to win the trophy. But in order to get back on track, MI will need better execution from their bowlers and consistency from the batters, especially when they lack specialist finishers lower in the order.

Rohit Sharma has been blowing hot and cold with the bat while the big-hitting Ryan Rickelton is yet to find his rhythm on the Indian pitches in his first IPL tournament.