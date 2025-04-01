Great knock: Williamson praises Nitish Rana

Nitish, coming to bat at number 3, prod

uced a match-winning performance as RR posted 182 for nine and then restricted CSK to 176-6 to open their account this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s four wickets and some sensational fielding, including stand-in skipper Riyan Parag’s incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, were key moments of the match.

“Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well,” Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the past, said on JioHotstar.

“He accessed the areas behind square nicely and perhaps came in at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. It was an incredible knock of the highest standard, and I think that’s key for him moving forward in this tournament.

“Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like this—on a surface where the margins are so fine—I believe Rajasthan Royals’ fielding is what truly got them across the line.”

With CSK needing 39 off 12 balls, MS Dhoni (16), cheered by the crowd, hit a boundary over short third and a towering six over long-on off a profligate Tushar Deshpande, but he couldn’t finish the job.

Highlighting on the aura surrounding Dhoni, Williamson said: “The fact that Chennai Super Kings were playing an away match, yet the entire crowd was dressed in yellow, was just incredible. We’ve seen this so many times before.