Putin’s recent comments questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy have added further tension. Trump, expressing frustration, called Putin’s stance “angry and pissed off,” signaling the challenges in securing peace. As diplomatic efforts continue, it remains unclear whether Trump’s involvement will bring meaningful results or further complicate an already fragile situation.

Trump has long insisted that he could swiftly end the conflict, but the deep-seated animosity between Russia and Ukraine presents a significant hurdle. While he may push for negotiations, real progress will require more than rhetoric—it will need trust, diplomacy, and a willingness from both sides to compromise. So far, there are few signs of that happening. With the war dragging on, global pressure is mounting for a peaceful resolution. However, Trump’s blunt approach and unpredictable diplomacy raise questions about whether he can truly be an effective mediator. Without a clear strategy, his efforts risk becoming just another chapter in the ongoing struggle for peace in Eastern Europe.