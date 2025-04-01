Income Tax Dept asks Bosch to pay up Rs 20 crore

Auto components manufacturer Bosch Limited said on Monday that it has received a tax demand notice of more than Rs 20 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year (AY) 2022-2023.

The company informed the stock exchanges that the assessment order, dated March 28, raised a demand of Rs 18.36 crore as tax along with an interest of Rs 1.80 crore.

“The company is in the process of preferring an appeal. No quantification of penalty has been passed,” Bosch said.

According to the regulatory filing, the delay in paying the tax “is inadvertent and is swiftly reported, once it was brought to the notice”.

Bosch reported a 12 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 458 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company had made a net profit of Rs 518 crore in the October-December period of the previous financial year.