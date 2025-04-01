Renault to buy Nissan’s 51 pc stake in India JV unit

However, Japanese car-maker Nissan will maintain its presence in India with a strong focus on increasing market coverage. “RNAIPL would continue to produce Nissan models, including the New Nissan Magnite, and will serve as a crucial pillar for the company’s future expansion plans,” the company said in a statement.

The Chennai plant, with a capacity exceeding 400,000 units, will also help Renault Group to strengthen its presence in India, under the French carmaker’s ‘2027 International Game Plan’. Renault plans to introduce the CMF-B platform at the Chennai plant in 2026, starting with four new models.

Nissan will be released from its commitment to invest in Ampere, terminating the investment agreement signed in July 2023.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said that as a long-time partner of Nissan within the Alliance and as its main shareholder, “Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turnaround its performance as quickly as possible”.

“Pragmatism and business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group,” he added.

This framework agreement, beneficial for both parties, is the proof of the agile and efficient mindset of the new Alliance.