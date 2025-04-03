Sanju Samson cleared by CoE to keep wickets

Jaipur, Apr 3: Riyan Parag’s captaincy tenure in the ongoing IPL 2025 ended on Wednesday as Sanju Samson is all set to return to his full-time leadership role and resume captaincy from Rajasthan Royals’ next match against the Punjab Kings. The development came after Samson was cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to resume wicketkeeping duties.

Samson had injured his finger during the home T20I series against England earlier this year. With the Kerala-based cricketer not fully recovering from his injury at the start of the IPL 2025, he named Parag the interim captain for the opening three games. Samson, however, featured in all three matches as an impact sub, providing his batting services while Dhruv Jurel replaced him as the wicketkeeper.

On Wednesday, NCA issued a clearance to Samson to resume his wicketkeeping duties, implying he will return as captain in RR’s next game, against Punjab in Chandigarh on Saturday.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery. The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team,” Rajasthan’s media statement read.

“With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team’s next match against the Punjab Kings. The franchise is encouraged by Samson’s progress and looks forward to having him back in action behind the stumps and leading the side.”