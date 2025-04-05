Focusing on my lengths, says Kuldeep Yadav

CSK’s Noor Ahmad is someone who bowls quicker and takes the ball away whereas DC’s Kuldeep Yadav focuses on varying his lengths.

Both of them boast an economy rate below 7 this season, but Noor knows the Chepauk wicket, where he was impressive on both the occasions picking seven wickets in total.

“In Chennai it’s difficult to score against any wrist spinners. He’s (Noor) bowling really well, I know him personally too. He’s someone who tries to learn from everyone. We had a chat about how to go with the leg spin. And obviously, he has a lovely wrong’un and with that kind of a pace, it’s very difficult for a batter to pick,” Kuldeep told media persons during the pre-match press conference.

Kuldeep, who had been an important asset for Delhi Capitals ever since the tweaker left Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after playing for six seasons, continues to learn the art of wrist-spin and stressed on the importance of bowling the right lengths.