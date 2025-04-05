Tilak Varma retired out in MI encounter 

Lucknow, Apr 5: Lucknow, Apr 5: Mumbai Indians decided to retire out Tilak Varma with seven balls remaining in their run chase against Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2025 match on Friday.

Tilak, who was batting on 25 off 23 deliveries, suddenly went off the pitch before the final ball of Shardul Thakur’s over and was replaced by Mitchell Santner.

MI need 24 off 7 balls at that moment but Avesh Khan successfully defended 22 runs in the final over to clinch the match for LSG.

“It was obvious that we needed some hits and he was not getting… in cricket, one of those days come when you really try but it does not happen. I think the decision speaks for itself why we did it,” Hardik Pandya said after the defeat.

This is the second instance ever in IPL when a batter was retired out after R Ashwin did it for Rajasthan Royals while playing against MI.