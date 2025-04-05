IPL 2025: MS Dhoni likely to return as CSK captain in home game against DC

MS Dhoni might return as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) today. The legendary CSK player is expected to captain the side if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to recover from an elbow injury sustained during the team’s last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On the eve of the IPL match, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey said that Gaikwad’s fitness would be assessed during the training session and a final decision will be taken on the day of the match. When Hussey was asked about that whether the team has thought of a stand-in captain, he hinted that a ‘young man behind the stumps’ will possibly be stepping in to lead for Saturday’s match.

Ruturaj suffered a blow to his elbow while he was batting against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday. Dhoni last captained the Super Kin