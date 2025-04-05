“They Played It Wrong, Panicked”: Trump On China’s Tariff Retaliation

US President Donald Trump on Friday taunted a “panicked” China, stating that they had “played it wrong” after Beijing retaliated to new US tariffs by announcing an additional 34 per cent duty on US goods.
“China played it wrong, they panicked – the one thing they cannot afford to do!” Trump wrote on social media Truth Social.
Earlier, China announced a 34 per cent additional tariff on imports from the US in response to Trump’s move to impose a similar levy on Chinese goods. Beijing also declared export controls on certain rare earth metals, aiming to hit American defence, computer, and smartphone industries.