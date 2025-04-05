Stalin Opposes Delimitation Based on Population

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has opposed the proposed delimitation based on current population figures. He said the North’s population growth should not be used as a political tool to reduce the South’s representation. He called for a fair process that does not punish states that have controlled their population.

In a post on X, Stalin demanded that the delimitation process be frozen for 25 years. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to this issue. He accused the BJP of taking away state rights and said only by removing them from power can true federalism be restored.

Speaking at the CPI-M National Congress in Madurai on Thursday, Stalin accused the Centre of trying to weaken federalism. He said Tamil Nadu and other southern states strongly oppose the plan as it could reduce their Lok Sabha seats. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s seats may drop from 39 to 31, while northern states will gain more.