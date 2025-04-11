JLR India sells 6,183 cars in FY25

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday reported its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year with 6,183 units sold in FY25 — a strong 40 per cent growth compared to FY24.

The automaker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, also saw a 39 per cent increase in wholesales, or dispatches to dealers, which stood at 6,266 units for the year.

The final quarter of the fiscal (Q4 FY25) brought record-breaking results as well, with retail sales reaching 1,793 units and wholesale numbers touching 1,710 units — an annual growth of 110 per cent and 118 per cent respectively.

Among JLR’s models, the Defender emerged as the top-seller in FY25, with sales growing by 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY).